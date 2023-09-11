Remembering Ann Nicole Nelson

Ann Nicole Nelson
Ann Nicole Nelson(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 11, 2023
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – On this day and every Sept.11 we remember the life of Ann Nicole Nelson, a Stanley native killed on 9/11.

The 30-year-old Nelson was working as a bond broker on the 104th floor of the World Trade Center the day of the attacks.

In 2003 Minot State University renamed its auditorium Ann Nicole Nelson Hall, in her honor.

The adaptive learning center at the Bottineau Winter Park is named Annie’s House. The center is where people of all abilities get the chance to enjoy the outdoors through skiing, snowboarding and more using special adaptive equipment.

