Ann Nicole Nelson’s life, impact remembered ahead of 9/11 20-year mark

MINOT, N.D. – One of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, was North Dakota’s Ann Nicole Nelson.

A native of Stanley, Ann studied at Minot State University. She was working on the 104th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center during the attacks.

Ann’s memory is honored in North Dakota in multiple ways.

The auditorium at Minot State University is named Ann Nicole Nelson Hall, in her honor. Meanwhile, “Annie’s House, the adaptive learning program at the Bottineau Winter Park helps those with disabilities and wounded warriors learn how to enjoy the outdoors.

Related content:

Legacy of 9/11 victim from North Dakota lives on, 19 years later

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.