Careers

View Current Openings & Apply
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Whether you are a seasoned experts or looking to break into the exciting world of local journalism and TV production, we want to talk. We are always on the lookout for the right people to join our winning team in news, sales, creative services, and production control.

Our Departments

News - Gather and report on the daily news most affecting our community.

Digital Publishing - Curate and publish news stories and video content to our website, mobile and streaming apps, and social media channels.

Sales - Meet and consult with business leaders of the community to create cross-platform marketing strategies.

Creative Services - Design, shoot, and produce commercial content for local businesses.

Tech/Production - Use your technical and analytic skills to produce live newscasts and ensure all programming airs as scheduled.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Towner County crime scene
Four bodies discovered in Towner County wheat field
Morgan LaRoche sentencing Monday
Dickinson woman to serve prison time after fatal DUI crash​
Towner County crime scene
Investigation underway at crime scene in southwest Towner County
Crash closes East Bismarck Expressway
UPDATE: Victim named in Saturday night three vehicle crash along Bismarck Expressway
Fufeng
Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota

Latest News

Contact Us
North Dakota Tourism expects to bounce back following the pandemic
Your News Leader offers 'Open for Business' section on website
See Us First Video Notifications How to 2021
Get Alerted and be the FIRST to know