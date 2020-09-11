BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today marks the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Thousands of people lost their lives that day, including North Dakota native Ann Nicole Nelson.

Legacy of 9/11 victim from North Dakota lives on, 19 years later (Jenette Nelson)

Ann grew up in Stanley, N.D., where her mother, Jenette Nelson, still lives. Jenette says she doesn’t go a day without thinking about her daughter, but she always uses this anniversary as a time to reflect.

Sept. 11, 2001 started like any other day for the Nelson family.

Then, “I looked at the television and I saw this plane flying into the side of the tower, first I thought it was a movie or something,” Jenette said.

This was the North Tower of the World Trade Center where Jenette’s daughter, Ann worked on the 104th floor.

“When that tower went down, my husband dropped down to his knees, and he said ‘she’s gone,’" Jenette said.

Jenette says Ann was the eighth person first responders found and identified at Ground Zero.

“The Sheriff came and took our DNA, and it was through DNA is how they identified her,” Jenette said.

Jenette and her husband, Gary visited Ground Zero in November of that year.

“Ground Zero was covered with dust and ashes, and high winds, it was like a battleground,” Jenette said.

Ann’s legacy doesn’t end here, Jenette wrote many poems and stories about her daughter. Her family discovered a list of things Ann had wanted to accomplish during her lifetime on her old laptop, and set out to make some of them come true.

“Annie’s House is dedicated to those who have some kind of disability, and wounded warriors,” Jenette said.

Annie’s House was created, an adaptive recreation program in Bottineau.

“It does my heart so much good, and I know that Ann is looking down and enjoying that,” Jenette said.

While the nation is undergoing yet another difficult time during the pandemic, Jenette says there are lessons to be learned from 9/11.

“The people of this earth need to work hard at modifying their behaviors so that they’re more filled with love, and kindness and selflessness.”

With kindness, just like how Ann always lived.

Annie’s House is celebrating Ann’s life this year with a story walk. “The Story of Annie” will be displayed on Wayland Trail until Sept. 13.

