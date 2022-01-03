Advertisement

Airport Closings/Delays

Flight statuses for western North Dakota’s major airports.
Flight Delays Graphic
Flight Delays Graphic(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Bismarck Minot Williston Dickinson

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial truck falls through the ice near Skunk Bay
Truck driver confuses lake for open field, truck falls through ice near Skunk Bay
Katelynn Berry
Richland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 26-year-old Sidney, Montana woman
Minot's first baby of 2022
Minot, Williston and Bismarck welcome first babies of 2022
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2014, file photo, Tim Blixseth, left, leaves a federal courthouse in...
Former billionaire suing Montana over forced bankruptcy
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Montana man gets 55 years in prison for cement brick beating death

Latest News

weather 1/2/22
Evening Weather 1/2/22
2021 weather records
Weather in 2021 recap: a year of heat, drought, and fires
2021 weather recap
Weather in 2021 recap: a year of heat, drought, and fires
weather 1/1/22
Evening Weather 1/1/22