Ja Bomb opens in Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new restaurant is rolling into the Kirkwood Mall. Authentic Japanese cuisine restaurant, Ja Bomb, opened earlier this week.

The eatery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Ja Bomb serves a variety of ramen, sushi and bubble tea.

“I think people are really excited to try their sushi, I’ve heard it is really good. We’ve asked a couple of people who have gotten it and they said it is amazing. It’s made fresh right there in front of you,” said Mikalah Auer, marketing director of Kirkwood Mall.

Another restaurant will be added to the mall soon — Suzy’s Island Twist plans on opening next month.

