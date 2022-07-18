Advertisement

Bismarck Police arrest James Vann

James Vann
James Vann(kfyr)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - James Vann, the man wanted by Bismarck Police for attempted murder and terrorizing, was taken into custody without incident Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson for the department.

Police said Vann was arrested around 7:35 p.m. at a house in the 3200 block of Twin City Drive in Mandan. Through investigation, the Bismarck Police Department and U.S. Marshals, along with the assistance of Mandan Police and the North Dakota Highway Patrol, located Vann.

Vann was taken to the Burleigh County Detention Center. Additional charges are pending with the State’s Attorney’s Office. The Bismarck Police Department wants to thank the community for its assistance and tips during this case.

