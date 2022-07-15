Bismarck Police continue to search for James Vann, man wanted for attempted murder, terrorizing and high-speed chase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s day four of the search for James Vann, a Bismarck man wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing.

The big question on people’s mind is: ‘Where is James Vann?’ Police said they don’t know at the moment. Law enforcement is continuing to follow up on leads like the one at the Bismarck Hotel that led to some street and business closures Friday morning.

This started July 12, where Vann is accused of firing a weapon at a vehicle and ultimately charged by police with attempted murder and terrorizing.

On July 13, he was thought to be in the 1000 block of West Turnpike Avenue but after several hours, Bismarck Police, the bomb squad and West Dakota SWAT did not find James.

On Thursday, July 14th, he led police on a high-speed chase through Bismarck and police ended that chase for public safety. About a half hour after the chase, thanks to 911 calls and public tips, they saw a man matching the description of Vann on North 32nd Street and West Divide Avenue but were not able to find him.

That leads us to Friday, the 15th, where police are continuing that search. Police want to reiterate that if you see James Vann, do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous and call 911.

Vann was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a large white Adidas logo on the chest, grey pants and possibly a dark-colored backpack. He is described as an African American male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

