Audit petitioners announce they have enough signatures to force a state audit of Williston Basin School District

Audit petitioners in Williston
Audit petitioners in Williston(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Audit petitioners in Williston say they have enough signatures to make State Auditor Josh Gallion in charge of an audit of the Williston Basin School District.

With more than 900 signatures recorded out of the required 707, organizers say they expect to turn in the petition to the state later this week. Once it is finalized, petitioner Dawn Hollingsworth says the auditor’s office will take control of any ongoing audits and proceed with their own investigation of the district. She also says she believes this audit will provide unbiased answers as to the state of the district’s financials.

“There’s questions. Why did the former district – one of the districts – function in such a deficit for so long?” asked Hollingsworth.

“If there’s skeletons in the closet, we have a new district, let’s start on a clean slate. That was the whole point,” added Hollingsworth

The cost of this audit would go to the school district, but Hollingsworth does not know at this time how much it would cost, nor when they would get preliminary results.

