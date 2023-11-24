Victim in Minot shooting dies, suspect remains at large

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The victim in last week’s shooting in northwest Minot has died, according to Minot Police.

A spokesperson for the city said 29-year-old Ansu Kamara, of Minot, died from his injuries.

The suspect, who has a warrant out for attempted murder, 30-year-old Quantdre Mersier, remains at large.

Police said the State’s Attorney’s office will be reviewing the charges.

Previous Coverage: 

