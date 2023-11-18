Minot Police investigating shooting in NW Minot

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Friday night in northwest Minot.

In a statement on the department’s Facebook page, the victim, a 29-year-old Minot man, was taken to Trinity Hospital for a serious gunshot injury.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene.

Police said they are actively investigating the incident and will update the public when more information is available.

