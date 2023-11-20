Attempted murder warrant issued in Friday night shooting in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Police have issued an arrest warrant for attempted murder in a shooting late Friday night in northwest Minot.

Police issued the warrant for 30-year-old Quantdre Octavious Mersier, of Minot.

Police say if you see Mersier, do not approach him and call the authorities immediately.

You can call Minot PD at (701) 852-0111.

The victim, a 29-year-old Minot man, was taken to the hospital with a serious gunshot injury.

The department is not releasing the victim’s identity at this time due to Marsy’s Law policies.

