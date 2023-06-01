Grant Marsh Bridge being studied for upcoming rebuild

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Grant Marsh Bridge has been a fixture between Bismarck and Mandan since 1965 - and it’s been rebuilt once. However, like the historic rail bridge, its years of service are coming to an end.

It will take several years to replace the bridge, but the North Dakota Department of Transportation is starting the process by conducting an engineering and feasibility study. Specific things under study are traffic conditions today - and what they could be 20 to 30 years from now. Plans also include widening the narrow shoulders on the bridge. There is one more element under consideration, but the department is not sure how it will pan out.

“There is a disconnect from other modes from a bicycle and pedestrian consideration connecting the two communities in this area. So that is another task our consultant is to determine, whether or not there is a viable option to connect the two communities,” said NDDOT Urban Engineer Michael Johnson.

NDDOT is hosting a public meeting about the bridge on June 5 at the Huckleberry House on River Road. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. with a presentation at 6.

