Erika White named ND’s new election director

Erika White named state's new election director
By Brian Gray
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Erika White has been chosen to become the new election director for the North Dakota Office of Secretary of State.

White, who most recently served as the election manager for Burleigh County, will begin the new role on April 17. Her job will include working with election administrators, state officials, and stakeholders on election issues.

“Erika brings a wealth of knowledge and experience managing the election process at the county level and has established relationships with our key stakeholders and vendors,” said North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe.

White replaces Brian Newby, who pursued a new opportunity with the State of North Dakota after three years in the position.

