Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in drug bust at Belcourt casino
BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – Authorities have arrested a 36-year-old man from Denver who investigators said they believe had traveled to the Turtle Mountain Reservation from Detroit to sell fentanyl.
According to a report from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, tribal and state law enforcement carried out a joint search warrant on the suspect’s hotel room at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Sky Dancer Casino & Resort.
Investigators said they found hundreds of fentanyl pills, as well as marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $1,870 in cash in his hotel room.
Police said they believe the suspect arrived by train in Rugby on March 24.
The suspect faces three drug charges — a felony and two infractions — and remains in custody in the Rolette County Jail. He has an appearance in North Dakota District Court scheduled for Thursday.
