Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in drug bust at Belcourt casino

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – Authorities have arrested a 36-year-old man from Denver who investigators said they believe had traveled to the Turtle Mountain Reservation from Detroit to sell fentanyl.

According to a report from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, tribal and state law enforcement carried out a joint search warrant on the suspect’s hotel room at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Sky Dancer Casino & Resort.

Investigators said they found hundreds of fentanyl pills, as well as marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $1,870 in cash in his hotel room.

Police said they believe the suspect arrived by train in Rugby on March 24.

The suspect faces three drug charges — a felony and two infractions — and remains in custody in the Rolette County Jail. He has an appearance in North Dakota District Court scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.