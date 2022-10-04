Police investigating armed robbery of North Bismarck sandwich store

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are looking into an armed robbery that occurred Monday night at a north Bismarck sandwich store.

Officers responded to North Grandview Lane around 10:26pm after receiving a call of a masked man robbing the store with a gun. When the officers arrived, they were told a man entered the store and demanded money from the register.

The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled from the area.

The case remains under investigation by the Bismarck Police Departments investigations unit.

