20 percent of sworn Mandan Police Officers are women, nationwide initiative wants 30 percent by 2030

Officer Hallie Khalifa
Officer Hallie Khalifa(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department is working to be one of the most diverse departments in the state.

Officer Hallie Khalifa started her day patrolling the City of Mandan.

“Headquarters, 276 traffic,” said Officer Khalifa.

“It makes you a little bit uneasy stopping, you know, a stranger,” said Officer Khalifa.

She’s one of eight female officers at the Mandan Police Department.

“So, what I did was I just cut you a warning citation for the speed,” said Officer Khalifa to a driver.

Officer Khalifa said this traffic stop is routine.

Deputy Chief Lori Flaten knows what it’s like to be center stage. She was sworn in as a police officer in 1978. At times, she was the only female officer.

“When I started, you punched a clock when a call came in with the time of the call coming in and then you just typed or wrote in what it was,” said Deputy Chief Flaten.

She said in those days, technology wasn’t the biggest obstacle.

“Somebody would say, you know: ‘Are you a real police officer?’ Or ‘I want a real police officer.’ It’s like: ‘I am a real police officer,’ said Deputy Chief Flaten.

In 2022, 20% of sworn Mandan officers are women. It is about the same in Minot and Dickinson Police Departments. In Bismarck, about one in 10 officers are women. The North Dakota Highway Patrol had the lowest percentage in the state at about 4%.

The ‘30x30 Initiative’ is a nationwide movement to encourage departments to have 30% of women on its force by 2030.

Deputy Flaten hopes other applicants will apply by seeing the departments growing female representation.

“It’s nothing unusual. Nothing unusual and that is good. That is so good,” said Deputy Chief Flaten.

Officer Khalifa said she’s looking forward to moving up in the department.

Deputy Flaten said they’re about to begin a hiring cycle for the next round of officers.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Applied Blockchain
Global company makes $100 million investment in Ellendale
Entzel Trial Live Coverage
Leonard Higdon, Jr.
Williston Police Department looking for suspect following domestic incident
Suzzy's Island Twist
New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall

Latest News

Harassment Policy
ND lawmakers advance changes to harassment policy
Ossian Kidholm
Crafting traditions
Nikki Sue Entzel Friday
Surveillance video shown to jury in murder-arson conspiracy trial
Mary Vomacka
Hostfest volunteer aims to learn more about her heritage