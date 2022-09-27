Bismarck police investigating woman’s death on train tracks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old woman who died after getting struck by a train early Monday morning.

Investigators responded to a call from BNSF employees involving a train hitting a woman just before 4 a.m. The employees said she was struck while seated on the train tracks on the 2100 block of the train tracks along Main Avenue. Police identified the person as Jessica Solorzano, of Bakersfield, California.

The case remains under investigation.

