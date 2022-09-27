Bismarck police investigating woman’s death on train tracks

Woman dies in train collision
Woman dies in train collision(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old woman who died after getting struck by a train early Monday morning.

Investigators responded to a call from BNSF employees involving a train hitting a woman just before 4 a.m. The employees said she was struck while seated on the train tracks on the 2100 block of the train tracks along Main Avenue. Police identified the person as Jessica Solorzano, of Bakersfield, California.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase crash Bismarck
High speed chase leads to arrest in Bismarck
Design of new exit 161
I-94 Exit 161 will get a new look
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death in McHenry, ND
Prescription drugs
Police arrest Bowman woman they say stole from nursing home
Two men in custody following Dickinson prostitution sting

Latest News

Bird flu confirmed in Ransom County
Bird flu detected in third ND county; poultry events suspended in 15
umary athletes
COVID allows UMary students to play another season
Dozens of people gathered to welcome Army Private First Class Melvin Little Bear home
A hero’s welcome: South Dakota soldier’s remains return home 71 years after leaving
Entzel Trial Live Coverage Default Graphic
Entzel Trial Live Coverage