BREAKING: Mandan Police find body near Fort Lincoln Trolley

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation found a body near the Fort Lincoln Trolley.

According to a lieutenant on the scene, police were called to the area around 7 p.m. Friday.

Investigators were able to determine the body was a man.

Police said it’s very early in the investigation process but believe there’s no danger to the public.

This is a developing story.

