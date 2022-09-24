BREAKING: Mandan Police find body near Fort Lincoln Trolley

Mandan Police find body near Fort Lincoln Trolley
Mandan Police find body near Fort Lincoln Trolley(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation found a body near the Fort Lincoln Trolley.

According to a lieutenant on the scene, police were called to the area around 7 p.m. Friday.

Investigators were able to determine the body was a man.

Police said it’s very early in the investigation process but believe there’s no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
Early morning murder at Bismarck motel
UPDATE: Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel
Tractor crash on Highway 2 Wednesday
UPDATE: Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 2 west of Ray
Investigators said the child was in the westbound lane, and the SUV struck the child, before...
Child seriously hurt after being struck by SUV near New Town
Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege

Latest News

Words come to life in Bismarck woman’s poetry
Words come to life in Bismarck woman’s poetry
Rail safety week
Rail safety week
Isaak officer fired
Isaak officer fired
North Dakota harvest
North Dakota harvest strong as midwest suffers from widespread drought