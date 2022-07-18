Advertisement

Mandan police to hit the streets on motorcycles

By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police officers have a new way to patrol the streets.

The City Commission approved a request from the police department to purchase a used police motorcycle from Roughrider Harley Davidson with the asset forfeiture fund for almost $11,000.

Six police officers are trained to operate motorcycles. They’ll be helping with strategic traffic enforcement, especially with seat belt enforcement, distracted driving and DUIs.

Police have used motorcycles for traffic enforcement since the early 20th century — the first official motorcycle patrol in the U.S. being in 1911.

