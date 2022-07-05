Name of girl killed in Mandan Parade accident released

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the Mandan Police the six-year-old girl who was involved in an accident on Longspur Trail SE in Mandan prior to the Mandan Independence Day Parade ash been identified as Mabel Askay of Ventura, California.

According to a prior press release, the victim was riding on a trailer as part of one of the parade entries, the girl fell off the trailer and was struck by a tire. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The girl had fallen off the trailer of the DK Orthodontics float. Following the incident, they wrote in a post on their Facebook page they are thankful for the “messages of concern”. The full post is below.

“We would like to thank you all for your messages of concern. We will be honoring and showing respect to the family during this unspeakable tragedy by showing them love and support. The DK family asks for your prayers, support, and privacy for the grieving family.”

The Mandan Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

