Minot Police make seven-figure drug bust

30-year-old Ryan Rattler, of Flint, Michigan(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – An investigation Monday in Minot led to the seizure of more than 15,000 fentanyl pills, along with cash and firearms.

Police said an officer spotted suspicious activity at an area storage unit, and after securing a warrant, officers located a large amount of fentanyl and marijuana.

Drug task force surveillance led to the identification of 30-year-old Ryan Rattler, of Flint, Michigan.

Officers were able to execute a warrant at a second location, where they found more pills, along with firearms and cash.

Rattler is in custody in the Ward County Jail, and faces Class A and Class C felony drug charges. Court records indicate that he’ll be arraigned July 28.

