Emergency plane landing near Wing Friday morning

By KFYR Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WING, N.D. - At approximately 9:20 a.m. Friday, a private, single-engine fixed-wing aircraft reported engine failure while in flight. The pilot conducted an emergency landing of the aircraft and landed on Highway 14 near mile marker 27, about six miles north of Wing, ND.

The aircraft was moved off the highway and no injuries were reported.

The pilot was identified as 32-year-old Garhett Langer of Bismarck, ND. Passengers in the aircraft were identified as 34-year-old Raymond Martinez of Bismarck, ND and 31-year-old Jacob Wutzke of Bismarck, ND.

Parshall woman sentenced to five years in child starvation death

