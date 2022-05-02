Beulah Police Department asking for public’s help find a missing 18-year-old Beulah man

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Beulah Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding missing 18-year-old Tyler Schaefer. According to the Beulah Chief of Police, Schaefer was last seen walking by Congregational Church in Beulah around 3 a.m on Saturday.

Chief Frank Senn said there’s no indication of foul play but it’s not like Tyler to leave unannounced. He’s described as 5′ 11″, 160 pounds with blonde hair.

If you have any information, contact Beulah Police Department at 701-873-5252.

