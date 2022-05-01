Advertisement

Two injured, one seriously after a multi-county police chase

Police chase
Police chase(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men were injured, one seriously after a multi-county chase Saturday night. A Minot Police officer tried to stop a vehicle that was driving recklessly but the driver fled. Ward County deputies eventually took over.

The man then drove on Highway 83 into McLean County where its deputies took over the high-speed chase. Deputies used spike strips near Max and the driver lost control and rolled.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Charges are under investigation.

