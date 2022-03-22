Advertisement

Formal charges filed in Burleigh County for man accused of leading police on multiple chases, charges pending for hit-and-run in Morton County

A Bismarck man accused of taking police on multiple police chases that led to a rollover...
A Bismarck man accused of taking police on multiple police chases that led to a rollover accident has been formally charged in Burleigh County.(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man accused of taking police on multiple police chases that led to a rollover accident has been formally charged in Burleigh County.

Bismarck police say 39-year-old Wade Bison fled north on State Street in a truck with a Chevrolet Blazer SUV attached to it, struck another vehicle, and rolled his truck into a fence at Motel 6 on Monday morning. They say both Bison and the other driver were treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bison has been formally charged with fleeing a peace officer and driving under suspension.

Authorities say Bison is also connected to a Mandan hit-and-run that resulted in the death of 77-year-old Erwin Leon Geigle earlier Monday morning. Formal charges have not yet been filed in relation to the incident in Mandan.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flipped vehicle on State Street
Man arrested in connection to Mandan fatal hit and run after vehicle drove off roadway in Bismarck
Missing Lincoln man found in Mandan
Missing 22-year-old Lincoln man found dead in Mandan
Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company
Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company
Flipped vehicle on State Street
Mandan hit and run victim identified
Mandan family makes big donation to Designer Genes for World Down Syndrome Day
Mandan family makes big donation to Designer Genes for World Down Syndrome Day

Latest News

Missing Lincoln man found in Mandan
Mandan drowning victim identified
A South Central District judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to 20 years in prison for stabbing...
Man to see 20 years in prison for Bismarck stabbing
This week the Norsk Hostfest began announcing its entertainment lineup for this year's event,...
Norsk Hostfest 2022 lineup announcements revealed this week
Flipped vehicle on State Street
Mandan hit and run victim identified