Formal charges filed in Burleigh County for man accused of leading police on multiple chases, charges pending for hit-and-run in Morton County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man accused of taking police on multiple police chases that led to a rollover accident has been formally charged in Burleigh County.

Bismarck police say 39-year-old Wade Bison fled north on State Street in a truck with a Chevrolet Blazer SUV attached to it, struck another vehicle, and rolled his truck into a fence at Motel 6 on Monday morning. They say both Bison and the other driver were treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bison has been formally charged with fleeing a peace officer and driving under suspension.

Authorities say Bison is also connected to a Mandan hit-and-run that resulted in the death of 77-year-old Erwin Leon Geigle earlier Monday morning. Formal charges have not yet been filed in relation to the incident in Mandan.

