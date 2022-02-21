At 21, Powers Lake Police Chief becomes one of the youngest leaders in the nation

WILLISTON, N.D. - Since he was a kid, Williston native Bryton Allard has always had dreams of going into law enforcement. Now, just a few years after graduating high school, he’s become the top cop in Powers Lake.

Bryton Allard just turned 22 last week, but perhaps the best gift he was given came back on January 3 when he was named Powers Lake’s Police Chief.

“It’s a nice town, I really enjoy it here. I like coming to work,” said Allard.

After graduating from Williston High School, Allard quickly found himself as a member of the Powers Lake Police Department after graduating from the Police Academy in Bismarck, becoming well acquainted with the community. When his former boss, Todd Lerol left to be closer to his family, city officials knew that Allard would be perfect to take over.

“The committee really liked him. The committee was for him because he gets along very well with the kids. He gets along with the citizens,” said Arlo Griesbach, Powers Lake police commissioner.

Whether it be on the road or at his desk, Allard says he stays busy protecting his community.

“People are very nice, they treat me very well. Everybody here in town treats me very well, and really I couldn’t be any more grateful for it,” said Allard.

It’s a promising start to what he hopes is a long career.

“I really like it here, I don’t really plan on leaving it any time soon,” said Allard.

To stay in touch with the community, Allard has started a police explorer program and created a Facebook page to keep people informed. Being Chief of Police was his dream, and now he says it’s his goal to help make a difference in the people he serves, one day at a time.

Allard says he will soon be adding another police officer to the department to help patrol the town.

