Two arrested for dealing fentanyl

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman and a Detroit man are in custody after police say they were dealing fentanyl.

Authorities say they pulled over 21-year-old Liliana Jablonski and 28-year-old Cornelius Johnson Jr. and found a backpack with more than 1,500 fentanyl pills in it.

Jablonski and Johnson are both charged with conspiracy to deliver more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

