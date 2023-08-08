CHI St. Alexius Williston in talks for air ambulance replacement

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A medical helicopter provider for northwest North Dakota announced its closure last month. Officials at CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston say they are meeting with companies to come up with a replacement solution.

In a release Tuesday, President Garrick Hyde said they had no advance notice of Guardian Flight’s departure on July 12.

Despite the loss, Hyde said nothing has changed in the hospital’s ability to transfer critical patients to other facilities thanks to fixed-wing air ambulance services still available.

Hyde said the hospital will announce exciting plans very soon.

“Thank you for the trust you place in CHI St. Alexius Health to provide excellent patient care to the fine people of Williston for the past 100 years,” the release said.

Fixed-wing medical aircraft are located in Williston and Sidney. The closest medical helicopter is in Minot.

