Loss of Williston medical helicopter service creates new challenges for northwest North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A medical helicopter provider in Williston announced this week it was shutting down operations in northwest North Dakota. It’s a big blow to EMS services in the area and disappointing for those who know how important it is.

When someone suffers a traumatic injury, every second counts. When you’re in a rural area like northwest North Dakota, having a medical helicopter to quickly take someone to a high-level trauma center could mean the difference between life and death. Abby Barker learned firsthand about the importance of air medical services in May when her 15-year-old daughter, Avery, had to be flown to Minot after a scary moped accident caused a brain bleed.

“We made it to White Earth and got the phone call she basically had become unresponsive... They landed, got her immediately into surgery. She was in surgery for five-and-a-half hours. They drained and relieved a bunch of pressure and blood in her brain and sedated her then life-flighted her to Fargo. Had that chopper not been in Williston, Avery would have not made it,” said Barker.

That lifeline won’t be so readily available anymore.

Guardian Flight, who covered the Williston area since 2012, shut down their Williston service this week. A spokesperson with parent company Global Medical Response said, “Several challenges, including low flight capture due to non-controllable issues such as weather and inflation, were significant factors in the decision to close this location.”

The closest helicopter available now is Trinity First Response in Minot. A flight from there could take anywhere from 20 to 40 minutes.

Williston Fire Chief Matt Clark, who handles EMS services for the area, called the shutdown an unacceptable reduction of service. He said this will impact their ability to coordinate direct flights to scenes.

“Our folks who are trained will package those patients and stabilize as much as they can on-scene and then get them to the closest appropriate facility,” said Clark.

This also has consequences for McKenzie County. What was a 15-minute wait for a helicopter to come from Williston is now more than 30 minutes, because it now has to come from either Minot or Bismarck.

“We’re going to go past our ‘golden hour.’ It’s going to change how we have to take care of some patients,” said Tana Hinricksen, supervisor for McKenzie County Ambulance.

The loss of the service may not seem like a big deal until you need it.

A replacement service isn’t out of the question, but until something changes, first responders will do their best to provide the best care possible.

Clark added this could result in more long ground transfers by EMS crews.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.