“Everybody has cried. It’s horrible,” Sidney flight paramedic describes recent humanitarian effort in Ukraine

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has devastated the region more than we here at home could possibly imagine. Looking to help those impacted, one man working in Sidney, Montana recently went out to the worn-torn country to offer his medical services.

It’s been 511 days since Russia first attacked Ukraine, resulting in thousands of deaths, many more injured, and millions displaced. Flight paramedic Griffin Nelson knew he wanted to help.

“I was going to bed disappointed in kind of the inaction of our country,” said Nelson.

In May, Nelson joined Frontline Medics, a non-profit dedicated to treating and evacuating victims in Ukraine.

“Primarily doing evacs of the soldiers. Most of them were blown up by artillery and we would take them into bigger cities and help stabilize them,” said Nelson.

Nelson also helped in a mobile clinic, which saw 30 to 40 patients a day.

“In the clinic we would have old ladies that were beaten and raped by Russian soldiers, we had kids that were beaten, men that were beaten for just being men. It’s very emotional. I think at some point, everybody has cried. It’s horrible,” said Nelson.

Now back home nearly two months later, Nelson wants people to understand two things. First, understand how great we have it here in the states and not take it for granted. Secondly, people need to be focused on the people of Ukraine, not the politics.

“[The people] aren’t responsible for this. It’s clearly just two people going at it and these guys are stuck in the middle. It’s on both sides too, there’s a lot of Russian defectors there helping Ukraine. It’s not popular for anybody. Unfortunately, everyone is stuck in the middle of it,” said Nelson.

The destruction you see on the news is just a small piece of what is really going on in Ukraine. As the people there look to fight back, Nelson said making a donation or even volunteering can go a long way in supporting those who need it the most.

“They are incredibly grateful for the help we’ve given and the help that we do. It was refreshing to see. It was also refreshing to see their patriotism that they have for their country,” said Nelson.

Nelson said he had to return to Sidney for work but wants to head back to Ukraine when he can.

