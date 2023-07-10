Two arrested for dealing fentanyl and meth

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have a woman in custody they say was dealing fentanyl, meth and marijuana.

On July 7, authorities executed a search warrant on a South Washington St. apartment.

When officers entered the residence they say found 22-year-old Mya Dubois and 23-year-old Jeffry Thomas with more than 20 grams of meth, approximately 100 fentanyl pills, 800 grams of marijuana, more than $49,000 in cash and a firearm.

Police say there was also evidence that fentanyl pills and meth had been flushed down the toilet before entering the apartment.

Both Thomas and Dubois are charged with dealing fentanyl, meth, THC and marijuana.

Thomas was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.