Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Watford City artist during the oil boom

By Cliff Naylor
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” is only 11 years old. Back in 2012, Cliff Naylor traveled to Watford City.

The area was in the thick of the oil boom and one woman was finding her voice for the state that she loves so much. (Watch the video above for the full story from 2012.)

Since that story, Jessie Veeder has been very busy! She’s had two daughters, written a book, started a podcast, and released new music.

In the spring of 2020, doctors found cancer in Veeder’s airway. But after treatment, just a few months later in September 2020, Veeder was back on stage.

And most recently, Veeder took a trip to Nashville, where she recorded some of her music.

Previous Stories About Veeder:

