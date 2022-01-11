‘Prairie Princess’ tells the story of ranch life from a young girl’s perspective

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ranch life is a real day-in and day-out reality for many North Dakotans.

And now, that life is the subject of a new children’s book.

“Prairie Princess” is North Dakota musician and writer Jessie Veeder’s first children’s book.

Veeder hopes this book might also teach non-ranch kids what it’s like to grow up in the country.

This is a book a decade in the making. “Prairie Princess” is a celebration of rural living, told through the eyes of a little blonde princess.

“I wanted to write from the perspective of a little girl,” explained Veeder.

Veeder first wrote this story 10 years ago, before she had little girls of her own.

“I wrote the poem really quickly and thought that it would be such a great children’s book and sort of tucked it away,” she said.

Now, mom to two Prairie Princesses: six-year-old Edie and four-year-old Rosie, Veeder knew it was time to share this story with the world.

North Dakota artist Daphne JohnsonClark took photos of Edie and Rosie and transformed them into paintings to illustrate the book. Edie and Rosie have some favorites.

“When me and Rosie are in the muddy puddles,” said Edie.

“My favorite picture is me,” added Rosie.

“They were so excited to see their names in there and to see their life portrayed in there and Papa Gene’s dog and all of their world,” said Veeder.

It is a world that comes to life on the pages of this book, and a world Veeder hopes to share with others.

“I’m a touring musician. So, when I have a project, I hit the road and that’s what I’m doing with this book,” she said.

She will be making stops at libraries around the state this month, sharing her book, and her music. She’ll also guide children through a project that just might inspire the next great children’s book.

Veeder will be doing several readings at libraries around the state this month. You can find her schedule and order a book on her website, https://jessieveedermusic.com.

