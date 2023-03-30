Lawmakers advance ‘specified concepts’ bill

UND
UND(Picture courtesy of UND)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers advanced a bill addressing controversial issues like race and sexuality at universities this week.

The House of Representatives passed SB 2247, which would prohibit discrimination against students or employees of higher ed institutions based on their refusal to support or oppose specified concepts, like critical race theory. Lawmakers who are currently students and professors weighed in on the issue.

“There are numerous students, myself included, who have thought that are grades or papers or GPA would take a hit because we hold certain viewpoints that might not necessarily align with our professor. There really shouldn’t be a concern at all,” said Representative Matt Heilman, R-Bismarck, who is a student at BSC.

“A student could literally say, ‘I got a bad grade because I disagree with the divisive concept you’re teaching,’ – when I’m not really even teaching it, but it’s just part of what you’re teaching. And it’s maybe that they just didn’t answer the question at all,” said Representative Eric Murphy, R-Grand Forks, who is a professor at UND SMHS.

It passed the House by a vote of 51-40. The bill would cost the state a million dollars over the next two years for the state board of higher ed to conduct student and employee surveys. Next, it heads back to the Senate for concurrence on amendments.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh
Tigirlily Gold’s video featuring their grandparents goes viral
The sheriff said one vehicle struck and damaged a building at the elevator site, but indicated...
BNSF train derails in Hettinger, building struck at grain elevator
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies remotely to ND Legislature
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies on ND self defense bill
Gary Kline accused of sex crimes against children
Bismarck police ask public for information on man accused of sex crimes
Filming the movie "Trapped" in North Dakota
Movie on human trafficking written and being filmed in North Dakota

Latest News

...some lawmakers feel SB 2231 endangers children, especially trans children, rather than...
Governor Burgum vetoes pronoun bill
KMOT - First News At Ten - Sportscast 3/29/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 3/29/2023
KFYR - First News At Ten - Sportscast 3/29/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten -Sportscast 3/29/2023
extreme cold continues
Prolonged cold impact on those experiencing homelessness in ND