ND Assistive reaching rural communities with interactive technology

ND Assistive items
ND Assistive items(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota non-profit is working to introduce assistive technology devices to rural communities.

This box holds interactive technology that assists people, just like this keyboard ambassador Kyla Sanders is using. The keys are made to be extra large, and the items can be rented out for up to six weeks.

“The trunk is full of just lots of different adaptive things. And we opened it up and it was like Christmas. We had a whole group looking through the trunk, talking about who could use different things and how they would be helpful,” said Sanders.

There are nine communities that already have ambassadors and they’re looking to spread the technology to more rural towns.

“But when COVID hit, I think our eyes really opened up to the fact that we needed to find a way to get more awareness in small towns about not only that we exist and we can help them too, but that assistive technology in general exists,” said Mike Chaussee, executive director.

The trunk holds around 15 items, like this popular medicine alarm system, and the ambassadors are passionate about helping others access the technologies.

“If you have a passion for helping older adults stay safe and stay active at home, reach out to ND Assistive. They will partner with you to be able to make that equipment more available to those rural areas,” said Sanders.

The equipment is for people of all ages, and abilities to help assist with daily tasks. ND Assistive serves the entire state of North Dakota. You can find their website here to make an appointment or reach out to them.

Other popular assistive devices include weighted silverware, magnetized buttons on clothing, and a portable TV sound box.

