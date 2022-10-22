Bismarck man killed in crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was killed and another man from Steele was injured in a crash Thursday night.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol spokesperson said Donavan Wick from Steele rear-ended a horse trailer loaded with 10 cows about one mile east of Steele.

The pickup and trailer rolled over in the median. Its driver, Steve Maier from Bismarck, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. Maier later died from his injures.

Four of the 10 cows also were killed. Charges are under investigation against Wick.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benny Armstrong
Missing Williston man, vehicle recovered from Missouri River
Bill Gassen Sanford President/CEO
Sanford announces lay offs
Downtown Bismarck
Bismarck plans for expansion
Kurt Groszhans
Kurt Groszhans safe and sound back in North Dakota
Justin Allen Hanson
Suspect charged in McHenry County in series of fires, other charges pending

Latest News

BSC fall open house
BSC hosts open house
47th Annual Fall Conference
47th Annual Fall Conference for educators
Mobile gambling
Mobile gambling: royal flush or fold?
Minot Masonic Center Statue
Minot Shrine club to dedicate statue Saturday