Bismarck man killed in crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was killed and another man from Steele was injured in a crash Thursday night.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol spokesperson said Donavan Wick from Steele rear-ended a horse trailer loaded with 10 cows about one mile east of Steele.

The pickup and trailer rolled over in the median. Its driver, Steve Maier from Bismarck, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. Maier later died from his injures.

Four of the 10 cows also were killed. Charges are under investigation against Wick.

The crash is under investigation.

