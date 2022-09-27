Bird flu detected in third ND county; poultry events suspended in 15

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bird flu has been detected in a third county in North Dakota.

Avian influenza was detected in Ransom County in southeast North Dakota in a commercial turkey and chicken flock. Ransom and surrounding counties will suspend poultry events for at least 30 days, per recently amended State Animal Health Board rules.

“They wanted to allow commerce without creating too much risk. They determined that the risk of allowing events in other areas of the state was fairly minimal based on what we know about the disease,” said Deputy State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Carlson.

Ransom County is the third county in the past month to report a case of bird flu. 15 counties have temporarily suspended bird events.

