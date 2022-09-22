Man wins $3M lottery prize 3 years after his brother won $1M

Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.
Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia is celebrating after a big win playing a lottery scratcher game – but it’s not the first time his family has seen good fortune.

In 2019, Terry Mudd won $1 million playing a Virginia Lottery scratcher game.

Not to be outdone, his brother Danny Mudd recently bought a scratch-off ticket and won the $3 million top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it!” Danny Mudd told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” he said. “I’m just smiling!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
Tractor crash on Highway 2 Wednesday
UPDATE: Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 2 west of Ray
"Justice served" in Morton County theft case
Charges against Mandan man dropped in $80,000 theft case
Bismarck rollover crash Sept. 20
Three days, three rollovers: Bismarck police urge residents to drive with caution

Latest News

In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
In Ukraine, Russia presses military and political campaigns
FILE - Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty in June 2022 to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a...
Jan. 6 hearing witness avoids jail time for Capitol riot
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018.
FTC says Bezos, Jassy must testify in probe of Amazon Prime
The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan...
Fugitive in massive Navy bribery case caught in Venezuela
The flight into the eye of Hurricane Fiona took place Tuesday morning.
WATCH: Plane flies through eye of Hurricane Fiona