State Supreme Court hears arguments in appeal of Minot murder

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in the appeal of a Minot man serving an 80-year sentence in the killing of his father.

A jury convicted 32-year-old Christopher Vickerman in December, in the May 2019 shooting death of 55-year-old Mark Vickerman.

In March, the courts sentenced Christopher to 100 years, with 20 suspended, and required him to serve at least 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

On appeal, Christopher argues the was not enough evidence to support the jury’s verdict, that the district court erred in allowing certain witness testimony, that the prison sentence was an abuse of the lower court’s discretion, and that the district court “demonstrated bias during sentencing.”

The high court will likely make a ruling in the coming months.

