Bismarck man wanted by police on attempted murder charge

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At request of police, a judge has issued a warrant to arrest a Bismarck man suspected of attempted murder.

Police say they were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1000 block of West Turnpike Avenue Tuesday.

They say a witness told them that 37-year-old James Vann had pulled up to his car, fired a gun into the driver’s side door, and said he’d kill the witness and his family before driving away.

James Vann
James Vann(kfyr)

Police say they recovered a bullet from the door of the car.

Vann faces charges of attempted murder and terrorizing.

Police believe the attack was targeted. Vann is not yet in custody.

In 2017 Vann was found guilty and sentenced to five years in prison, with two and a half years suspended, for terrorizing. In that case, court documents report he used a handgun to threaten someone outside of U.S. Foods in Bismarck. That case has now been reopened with the state’s request to revoke his probation.

