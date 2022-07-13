SWAT presence in northwest Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Law enforcement, including a SWAT team, was attempting to make contact with a person at a residence in northwest Bismarck Tuesday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Bismarck Police Department.

Bismarck Police and the West Dakota SWAT team were executing a search warrant from an incident earlier in the day, according to police.

The Bismarck Police Department responded to a call of a person threatening someone with a gun around 2 p.m.

West Dakota SWAT and the Bismarck Bomb Squad were called out around 6:30 p.m. Police are trying to locate the suspect in an apartment building.

A reverse 911 call and shelter in place were sent out for people in a small area surrounding the scene.

Your News Leader has a reporter on scene and will update this story as we learn more.

West Dakota SWAT on scene in Bismarck Tuesday evening (KFYR)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.