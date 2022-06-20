Multiple people injured during shooting in DC, police say
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Multiple people including a police officer have been injured in a shooting Sunday, D.C. police said.
The shooting reportedly occurred during an event called Moechella, described as an “Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC.”
Police were responding to the U Street area in Washington, D.C.
