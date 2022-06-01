Minot State’s del Monaco not returning to track and field program

MINOT, N.D. - After five seasons at the helm of the Minot State track and field program, Mark Del Monaco will not return next season, MSU Interim Director of Athletics Kevin Harmon announced Wednesday.

The season finished Saturday at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The Beavers qualified two athletes for the meet.

“After a careful evaluation of the overall direction of the program, Minot State University felt it was best in the interest of the trajectory of our growth to find a better fit to lead our track and field program,” said Harmon.

The men’s team finished tenth of 12 teams at the NSIC Outdoor Track & Field Championships; the women’s team finished 14th in a field of 15 teams.

Minot State Athletics will begin the search for a new head track and field coach immediately, the statement said.

