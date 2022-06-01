Advertisement

Minot State’s del Monaco not returning to track and field program

Mark Del Monaco
Mark Del Monaco(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - After five seasons at the helm of the Minot State track and field program, Mark Del Monaco will not return next season, MSU Interim Director of Athletics Kevin Harmon announced Wednesday.

The season finished Saturday at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The Beavers qualified two athletes for the meet.

“After a careful evaluation of the overall direction of the program, Minot State University felt it was best in the interest of the trajectory of our growth to find a better fit to lead our track and field program,” said Harmon.

The men’s team finished tenth of 12 teams at the NSIC Outdoor Track & Field Championships; the women’s team finished 14th in a field of 15 teams.

Minot State Athletics will begin the search for a new head track and field coach immediately, the statement said.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Trinity Health lifts lockdown at hospital locations
56-year-old Barry Zacher
Police arrest man they say peeped into bathrooms at Burleigh County campground
File: ND Governor's Residence
32-year-old Bismarck woman arrested for trespassing at the Governor’s Residence
Photo: Craig Mozelle
Homes, streets flood in Carrington for the second time in two years
Mott Nursing Home
Healthcare providers mulling options to keep Mott nursing home functioning

Latest News

DLB baseball and softball
DLB baseball and softball depart for state tournament in Fargo
10PM Sportscast 5/31/2022
10PM Sportscast 5/31/2022
velva in state tournament
Velva softball, ‘most energetic team in the state,’ ready for state tournament
Velva softball
Velva softball, ‘most energetic team in the state,’ ready for state tournament