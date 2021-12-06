BREAKING: Christopher Vickerman found guilty of murder in father’s shooting death

MINOT, N.D. - A Ward County jury has convicted 31-year-old Mark Vickerman of murder in the May 2019 shooting death of his father Mark Vickerman.

The verdict comes after a week of testimony, in a trial that had been postponed multiple times.

Christopher now faces the chance of life in prison without parole.

KMOT will have more on the Evening and Night Reports from this week’s verdict.

