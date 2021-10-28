Advertisement

Jon Lizotte called up to Minnesota Wild

Lizotte joins a select club of former Minot Minotauros to reach the NHL. The Wild play at the...
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFYR) – The Minnesota Wild announced Thursday they recalled Grand Forks native and former Minot Minotauros defenseman Jon Lizotte, along with two other players.

The move comes after a pair of Wild players entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The 26-year-old Lizotte was recalled from the Iowa Wild of the AHL.

Minnesota signed Lizotte as a free agent on July 28. He will wear sweater No.39.

Lizotte played for the Minotauros from 2013-15, and played his college hockey at St. Cloud State from 2015-2019. He also played for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins from 2018-21.

Lizotte joins a select club of former Tauros to reach the NHL. Blake Lizotte (no direct relation) currently skates for the Los Angeles Kings.

The Anaheim Ducks drafted Kyle Kukkonen in July. The Philadelphia Flyers drafted Merrick Madsen in 2013 before he skated for the Tauros for one season.

The Wild also recalled forwards Connor Dewar and Kyle Rau from Iowa. They play at the NHL’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken, Thursday night at 9 p.m.

