Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Montana

Dana Johnston
Dana Johnston(kfyr)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, Mont., -The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department in Montana says a 15-year-old girl is missing.

They say Dana Johnston is 5′6″, 130 pounds, and was last seen in Fort Peck on Wednesday night wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Reports indicate around 9:15 p.m., Johnston was assaulted by two women before a man dragged her into a black, dual cab pickup with a toolbox in the back.

Her father reported he believes her boyfriend, Cheri Granbois, is involved.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 406-653-9240 or 911.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Judge dismisses child abuse case against Mandan school administrator
Judge dismisses child abuse case against Mandan school administrator
A 39-year-old is in custody after Beulah police say he made threatening calls to school district
FILE
Pickup hauling camper collides with train on Highway 2
Drew Noble
Montana man faces 86 felony charges after agents say he possessed child porn, recorded teen

Latest News

Tjaden Smith
Bismarck man accused of shooting electrical equipment with firearm, causing power outages
Bismarck’s Fall Clean-Up Week: September 20-23
power outage
MDU reports widespread outage in East Williston
Social Security Scams
Social Security Scams