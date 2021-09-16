Amber Alert issued in Montana

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, Mont., -The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department in Montana says a 15-year-old girl is missing.

They say Dana Johnston is 5′6″, 130 pounds, and was last seen in Fort Peck on Wednesday night wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Reports indicate around 9:15 p.m., Johnston was assaulted by two women before a man dragged her into a black, dual cab pickup with a toolbox in the back.

Her father reported he believes her boyfriend, Cheri Granbois, is involved.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 406-653-9240 or 911.

