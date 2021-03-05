Advertisement

North Dakota State Fair releases 2021 music lineup

North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST
MINOT, N.D.- The North Dakota State Fair released their 2021 concert line up.

Previous years, State Fair guests saw Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, and Chase Rice perform.

This year’s lineup features an incredible line up of iconic artists both in country and rock.

Kicking off the event, a rock ‘n’ roll legend, Lynyrd Skynyrd will be performing on July 23.

July 24- Dan + Shay

July 25- Ashley McBryde

July 28- Sawyer Brown

July 29- Casey Donahew

July 30- Billy Idol

July 31- Kane Brown

In addition to the concerts, the Enduro Races will be held on July 26, followed by Freestyle Motocross on July 27.

All five country concert plus the two auto events are on the Grandstand Showpass for $110.

For more information and ticket sales, head over to ndstatefair.com

