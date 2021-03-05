North Dakota State Fair releases 2021 music lineup
MINOT, N.D.- The North Dakota State Fair released their 2021 concert line up.
Previous years, State Fair guests saw Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, and Chase Rice perform.
This year’s lineup features an incredible line up of iconic artists both in country and rock.
Kicking off the event, a rock ‘n’ roll legend, Lynyrd Skynyrd will be performing on July 23.
July 24- Dan + Shay
July 25- Ashley McBryde
July 28- Sawyer Brown
July 29- Casey Donahew
July 30- Billy Idol
July 31- Kane Brown
In addition to the concerts, the Enduro Races will be held on July 26, followed by Freestyle Motocross on July 27.
All five country concert plus the two auto events are on the Grandstand Showpass for $110.
For more information and ticket sales, head over to ndstatefair.com
