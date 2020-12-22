Advertisement

Rolette County authorities searching for missing person

Steve Roger Longie
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has not been seen since October.

The sheriff’s office said Steve Roger Longie is 6′1″, 170 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

Investigators said Longie was last seen walking away from his residence in Belcourt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call either the sheriff’s office at 701-477-5623 or the Belcourt Police Department at 701-477-6134.

