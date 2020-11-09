Advertisement

Sentencing in 2018 fatal shooting in Rolette County
By Faith Hatton and Joe Skurzewski
Nov. 9, 2020
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – A judge has ordered a Rolette man to 16 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of another man in July 2018.

The judge sentenced 51-year-old Ronald Wootan to 10 years, serve eight, on a B-felony manslaughter charge, in the death of 26-year-old James “Joe” Pochant.

The judge also sentenced Wootan to 10 years, serve eight, on a B-felony aggravated assault charge, which will run consecutive to the manslaughter charge.

In the remaining charges in the case, the judge sentenced Wootan to five years, serve two, for reckless endangerment, and five years, all suspended, for preventing arrest or discharge of other duties.

Wootan will receive credit for more than two years' served, and must serve at least 80 percent of the sentence. He will also have to pay nearly $4,000 in restitution to the Minot SWAT team.

The courts dismissed a terrorizing charge in the case.

Loved ones provided victim impact statements at Monday’s sentencing hearing.

